Atmos Energy: Customers will not be impacted by ‘unusually high’ gas bills

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Atmos Energy is assuring customers that the recent winter weather event will not cause them to have “unusually high” gas bills in the near-term.
“Atmos Energy does not set the market pricing for natural gas,” read a statement from the company. “There is no profit added to the gas cost. We have been and will continue working with regulators to find solutions that will minimize the impact on monthly bills.”
The company said some customers have expressed concerns that the historic winter storms in Texas could affect their natural gas bills.
Atmos said that at least for now, bills will not include any of the unusually high gas prices some in south Texas are reporting.
The company said until solutions are identified to minimize the impact of the weather event on bills, the gas cost portion of a customer’s bill will reflect normal, seasonal gas prices.
February and March gas bills could still be higher than recent months due to the amount of gas used to stay warm during cold weather.
