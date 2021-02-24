Amarillo VA Healthcare system to vaccinate veterans in surrounding rural communities

“All of our veterans are really excited that we are bringing it to them. They are really excited that they don’t have to go to Amarillo or Lubbock or any of those places,” said Tyra DeLeon, Assistant Nurse Manager at the Childress VA Clinic “Most of these veterans are unable to travel or unable to travel long distances due to health conditions or things like that, so they are excited they can get it in this area and don’t have to go anywhere else.”