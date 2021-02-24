Amarillo experiencing most economic development in 30 years

“Pre-COVID, you know, we had three or four months of no COVID in 2020 and then nine months of COVID and were as busy as before as we are now. It mean it’s just been a great year for us from an economic development stand point and that comes from prospects. We’ve got prospects anywhere from people that just called in and then we got site collectors looking at us. And then we did some business retention projects, some of our existing businesses expanded and those were great projects, and so its just been a great year for Amarillo,” said Kevin Carter, president and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.