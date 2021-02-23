Warm and Windy Tuesday

We’re looking to hit our warmest temperatures in a while for your Tuesday, however, strong winds will accompany the spring-like temperatures. Expect daytime highs reaching into the mid-70s across much of the area, with 80s possible in the warmest regions. Winds will turn out of the southwest this afternoon at roughly 20-25 mph with gusts closer to 40 mph possible at times. Aside from all of this, skies should stay sunny, and thanks to recent snows, fire danger is lower than it would be otherwise. Temperatures look to cool down Wednesday with an incoming cold front.