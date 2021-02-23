2 vehicle crash, 1 rollover near Soncy Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police responded to a call about a two vehicle accident near Soncy Road.
At around 7:26 p.m., APD officers were called to a two vehicle accident at Soncy Road and Heritage Hills Parkway.
A silver SUV was involved in the accident and rolled onto its top.
There have been no major injuries reported and unknown if anyone has been transported to a hospital.
The accident is still under investigation.
We will provide more information once available.
