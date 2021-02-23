2 vehicle crash, 1 rollover near Soncy Road

2 vehicle crash, 1 rollover near Soncy Road
GF Default - Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
By Tamlyn Cochran | February 22, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 8:23 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police responded to a call about a two vehicle accident near Soncy Road.

At around 7:26 p.m., APD officers were called to a two vehicle accident at Soncy Road and Heritage Hills Parkway.

A silver SUV was involved in the accident and rolled onto its top.

There have been no major injuries reported and unknown if anyone has been transported to a hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.

We will provide more information once available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.