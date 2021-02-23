6 new COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries, 2 more deaths reported in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are six new cases of COVID-19, 71 more recoveries and two more deaths in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of the new cases today.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,712.
The DSHS website reports an additional 280 probable cases.
The website shows an estimated 1,850 recoveries and 50 deaths.
That leaves an estimated 55 active cases.
There are 48,497 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 98
Briscoe County: 67
Carson County: 206
Castro County: 608
Childress County: 1,288
Collingsworth County: 178
Cottle County: 134
Dallam County: 942
Deaf Smith County: 2,698
Donley County: 147
Gray County: 1,712
Hall County: 293
Hansford County: 335
Hartley County: 677
Hemphill County: 473
Hutchinson County: 927
Lipscomb County: 246
Moore County: 1,872
Motley County: 34
Ochiltree County: 892
Oldham County: 94
Parmer County: 810
Potter County: 16,744
Randall County: 16,093
Roberts County: 50
Sherman County: 104
Swisher County: 372
Wheeler County: 403
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 48,751 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 109
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 309
Castro County: 794
Childress County: 1,246
Collingsworth County: 222
Cottle County: 178
Dallam County: 902
Deaf Smith County: 2,552
Donley County: 269
Gray County: 1,850
Hall County: 293
Hartley County: 627
Hansford County: 627
Hemphill County: 409
Hutchinson County: 1,171
Lipscomb County: 228
Motley County: 71
Moore County: 2,049
Ochiltree County: 921
Oldham County: 158
Parmer County: 1,072
Potter County: 15,984
Randall County: 15,382
Roberts County: 46
Sherman County: 106
Swisher County 649
Wheeler County: 394
There have also been 1,240 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 3
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 25
Childress County: 13
Collingsworth County: 8
Cottle County: 7
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 63
Donley County: 11
Gray County: 50
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 18
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County 2
Hockley County: 94
Hutchinson County: 60
Lipscomb County: 11
Ochiltree County: 21
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 60
Motley County: 7
Parmer County: 33
Potter County: 398
Randall County: 269
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County 11
Swisher County: 14
Wheeler County: 9
There are 3,914 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 399
Cimarron County: 123
Texas County: 3,392
There have been 3,756 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 377
Cimarron: 117
Texas County: 3,262
There have been 29 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 6
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 22
There are 7,355 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4,886
Quay County: 416
Roosevelt County: 1,830
Union County: 223
There have been 130 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 63
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 50
Union County: 9
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.