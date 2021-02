Although the start of the spring season is a month away, we are getting a preview today with windy and warm conditions. Highs have reached the low to mid 70s and winds are gusting over 30mph. Our next cold front will arrive by tomorrow, however, and will bring a cooler north breeze and temperatures down about 25 degrees with highs near 50. Temperatures will drop a bit more on Thursday with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s.