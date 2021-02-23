Crews contain house fire after nearby homes evacuated

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the fire at a home on Woodward Street near the VA Hospital is now under control.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 4:21 a.m., and nearby homes had to be evacuated.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Few details are available at this time but AFD said there were multiple exposures at Lilac Lane and Woodward Street.
NewsChannel10 is on the scene and we will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.