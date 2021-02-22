A brief warm up.

We have a nice night with light winds and temps near freezing as we work towards our Tuesday and if you’re ready for a nice, warm day we have it. Highs will climb into the mid 70s but with SW winds of 15-30 mph and gusty. A cold front will come into the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with northerly winds dropping our highs into the 40s and 50s. Thursday will be even colder with a small chance for a few snow flurries to the NW and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. It looks like the 60s will return for Friday.