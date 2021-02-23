Amarillo City Council approves Xcel Energy surcharge

VIDEO: Amarillo City Council approves Xcel Energy surcharge
By Tamlyn Cochran | February 23, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 5:24 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City leaders today approved a temporary electric surcharge but put off another increase for 90 days.

City council members voted to approve a surcharge Xcel Energy wants to collect to recover money the state regulators delayed approving.

The average Texas residential customer will see a boost of about $14 per month for a year starting in April.

The other increase is for investments in infrastructure and operations and maintenance.

It would put about $8 on a residential bill.

Today’s action allows the city to have time to join other cities in investigating and negotiating with Xcel.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.