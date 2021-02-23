AISD to hold open house for those interested in pre-k, kindergarten for their kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District is hosting an open house for parents and kids thinking about enrolling in pre-k and kindergarten programs.
Ready, Set, Vámonos! is designed for families with children who turned four or five-years-old by September 1, 2020 and are not yet enrolled in a pre-k or kindergarten program.
The event takes place at 10:00 a.m. at various elementary schools Saturday, February 27.
Families who attend will go on a scavenger hunt and explore the school with their child, and kids will have the chance to meet to teachers in the classrooms and take home new books.
“It may sound surprising, but it is not too late to enroll for this school year. Children who are already four or five-years-old can enroll now and start right away,” said Brittany Hinz, Amarillo ISD Early Childhood Education Coordinator.“And, we have virtual and in-person learning options available for both programs.”
School’s participating include:
- Coronado Elementary
- Eastridge Elementary
- Forest Hill Elementary
- Humphrey’s Highland Elementary
- Sanborn Elementary
- San Jacinto Elementary
- South Lawn Elementary
- Sleepy Hollow Elementary (kindergarten program only)
