WTAMU continues plan to hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - After nearly a year of in-person event cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Texas A&M University is planning to hold their commencement ceremonies in-person this May.
The university plans to host three outdoor, in-person ceremonies on May 8, giving spring graduates and anyone who graduated in 2020 the chance to celebrate their accomplishments with others.
These ceremonies would be the first since December 2019.
“We are looking forward to hosting in-person ceremonies...virtual commencement ceremonies offer unique opportunities for graduates, but an in-person celebration brings an energy that an alternative event cannot replicate,” said WT President Dr. Walter Wendler.
The configuration for all three events will keep numbers consistent with CDC guidelines, and WT said their will be social distanicng and face-covering requirements.
The ceremonies are scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at Buffalo Stadium.
WT said if the number of graduates who register for the ceremonies exceeds safety protocols, an additional ceremony may be added.
