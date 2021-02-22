UPDATE: Church arson suspect faces first degree felony charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ernesto Pena, 24, is facing a first degree felony charge of arson intending to damage a house of worship.
Thursday evening the Community of Christ Church, located near S. Manhattan Street and Interstate 40, was consumed by flames by the time firefighters made it to the scene at 10:38 p.m.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be arson.
The fire was so severe, officials said crews were unable to enter the building and had to extinguish from the outside.
Crews brought the fire under control, but remained on scene throughout the night.
AFD officials said the building sustained a significant amount of damage and is believe to be a total loss.
Pena is in the Potter County Detention Center on a 50,000 dollar bond.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.