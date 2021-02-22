Registration opens for Ogallala Aquifer Virtual Summit on declining water resources, conservation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ogallala Aquifer Virtual Summit will take place virtually Wednesday through Thursday.
The event will tackle issues faced by the communities that rely on the declining Ogallala Aquifer.
Conversations will take place form 8:00 a.m. to noon on both days.
“This summit provides producers and other water management leaders an opportunity to connect and hear from one another on many important dimensions of the water-dependent future of this region,” said Brent Auvermann, Ph.D. program coordinator and Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center director.
Cost for the summit is $40 and the fee for producers and students attending the two-day event is $20.
