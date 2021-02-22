Quiet Forecast Ahead

After the craziness of last week, mother nature is allowing us to take a breath this week with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the forecast. As we go throughout our Monday, look for highs in the 50s-60s across the area, with calm winds for all, which will go a long way in melting off what’s left of any snow left on the ground. We’ll continue to warm through Tuesday, where we’ll likely see highs in the 70s before a cold front rolls through Wednesday. This front however won’t bring any excitement with it, as our “cool down” only drops us into the 50s (not so bad compared to -11, right?), before temperatures trend back up for the weekend. Despite a couple of systems rolling through, the 7 day looks dry for now.