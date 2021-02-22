Memphis students to do virtual learning due to critical water situation

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - Memphis students will participate in virtual learning as the city deals with a critical water situation.
The city issued a public health notice yesterday closing schools, restaurants, motels, beauty shops and public restrooms until further notice. It also warned of unnecessary use of water in homes.
Facebook posts by the city say workers are trying to repair a large water line that feeds the city’s storage tank from the city’s wells northwest of town in Giles Hills.
According to Memphis ISD, the district will begin remote instruction Tuesday morning until the city cancels the restriction.
Students can pickup devices from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday.
Remote instruction will continue until further notice.
