Doppler Dave Tracks A Taste of Spring Tomorrow

This week is off to a very nice start, especially compared to where we were a week ago at this time. Sunny skies have prevailed today with highs at and above 60 degrees and the wind has remained light. After dropping to the freezing mark tonight, spring like weather will take over tomorrow with a windy, but warm day. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s, but winds from the SW will likely gust over 30mph. A front will slip into the region Wednesday and will drop temps back into the low 50s.