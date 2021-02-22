Amarillo Salvation Army opening up food pantry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo is opening up a food pantry to help feed people in the community.
The pantry will hold nonperishable items such as canned-goods, pastas, and beans but also have a selection of frozen meats for clients to choose from.
Clients that wish to use this resource will apply for eligibility and once they are approved, they will be able to receive an “emergency box” once a month.
The food will be donated by various group such as the Amarillo Food Bank and Tyson Foods to keep the shelves stocked.
The Salvation Army will be purchasing many items themselves.
The pantry was made possible from the support of the Amarillo National Bank who gave the SA a gift in kind to start the process.
The kickoff for the pantry will be February 24, at 10:00 a.m.
The Salvation Army is available for interviews.
