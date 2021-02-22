AEDC will be selling land to Xcel Energy to boost power for the park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The group that is developing a new business park in south Amarillo had voted today to sell land to Xcel Energy, so it can boost the amount of power the park can receive.
Amarillo Economic Development board members agreed to sell two acres for electric updates for about the same price it had paid for them.
The measure now goes to the City Council for approval.
The city had posted a notice last week and will consider economic incentives to bring an $88 million dairy plant to that park at South Georgia Street and Farmers Avenue.
The hearing will be in March.
