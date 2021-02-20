Tickets available for Hodgetown 3 game series between New mexico, Air Force baseball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The New Mexico Lobos baseball team will host the Air Force Falcons in a three game series at Hodgetown beginning on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The games will be the first-ever college program games hosted at Hodgetwon.
On Saturday, Feb. 27, the two teams will play a double-header with game one scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m.
Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game.
Each game will be nine innings and the gates will open at 11:00 a.m.
To buy tickets for Saturday, click here.
On Sunday, Feb. 28, the final game of the series is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m.
Gates for the event on Sunday will open at 12:00 p.m.
To buy tickets for Sunday, click here.
The tickets pricing ranges from $10 to $15 depending on the seat location.
Tickets can be purchased now online here or over the phone at (806) 803-9547, or in-person at the Hodgetwon box office.
Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
There is a limited number of tickets that will be sold for each game and Hodgetwon will be operating at a reduced capacity to make sure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant.
Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for people at ages 10 and older in public areas.
For information about Hodgetown’s comprehensive safety plan, click here.
