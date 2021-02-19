Much warmer Saturday!

Widespread sunshine finally made it back into the area today to help jumpstart our thaw. With the clear skies tonight our temps will drop quickly causing a refreeze and a few more slick areas. We will be dropping down into the upper teens and low 20s tonight but we are also keeping light down slope winds that will continue into Saturday. Upper 50s and low 60s will be common Saturday afternoon with sunny skies and SW winds of 10-20 mph. Another cold front arrives Sunday with highs in the mid 40s but we rebound quickly early next week.