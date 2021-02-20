‘I saw very little remorse’: Clovis teen shooter sentenced to 15 years

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A District Judge had sentenced a teenager to 15 years in the Department of Corrections for his March 16, 2020 shooting of Clovis resident.
17-year-old Saidreck Daniels who was then 16 years old entered into a local home armed with an assault rifle.
Daniels held the owners of the home hostage and fired multiple shots at officers when they arrived on scene.
Daniels even shot at the owners of the home as they tried to escape.
After multiple evaluations, a Judge then determined that Daniels was not amenable to treatment as a juvenile and chose to impose an adult sanction.
“I saw very little remorse,” said the Judge at the sentencing hearing, “Mr. Daniels is extremely violent and the community must be protected.”
