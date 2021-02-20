High Plains Food bank joins coalition to advocate against budget cut proposal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Alicia Fristoe is one of thousands of seniors who depends on a food pantry for their primary nutrition.
“I don’t know how I would get through the month without it,” said Fristoe.
Fristoe gets by every month thanks to the senior boxes of High Plains Food Bank and Catholic Charities food pantry, which gets some of its products from the food bank.
“We don’t have nowhere to go, a lot of us,” said Fristoe.
One thing she always looks forward to is getting fresh produce.
“The canned are fine, the dried are fine but, you know, there’s nothing like having fresh fruit, fresh vegetables,” said Fristoe. “It just makes such a difference in our health.”
But if a proposed budget cut is approved, people like Fristoe could stop receiving the fresh produce.
For more than 20 years, the Surplus Agricultural Grant has helped food banks across the state fight hunger by paying for leftover produce from state farmers to be shipped to food banks.
Now, the Texas Department of Agriculture or TDA is proposing to cut more than 40 percent of the grant funding to balance the statewide budget.
“We’ve seen a huge increase in need like we’ve never seen,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of the High Plains Food Bank. “Jumping from assisting 8,200 families a month to well over 11,000 families back over the summer and that’s averaged out about 10,000 households.”
Half of the High Plains Food Bank produce comes from this grant.
The proposed $1.9 million dollars cut comes after Governor Abbot requested some agencies trim their budgets by five percent, which the TDA decided to meet by cutting all of its state grants.
“More and more in our rural communities, we are serving an increased number of seniors and fresh produce is a huge need for them so, it affects everybody,” said Wilson. “The Food Bank, the partners, you know, it affects each and everyone that is receiving help and needing food.”
TDA officials are asking the government to perhaps use the states’ leftover money from the federal emergency COVID-19 related fund or CARES Act.
If you would like to help stop the proposal you can do so, by calling your elected officials and asking them to stop the proposal.
