Cooler Sunday

It’s been a much nicer day with temperatures in the 50s & 60s. Our friends just NE of Amarillo have been much colder due to heavy snow cover to their SW. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20s. Sunday looks much cooler as our next cold front moves through, highs in the lower to mid 40s. It will be sunny but also quite breezy, NW winds 20-30 with gusts over 40mph possible.