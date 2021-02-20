Amarillo police seek suspect in early morning hit and run that left one man dead

Amarillo police seek suspect in early morning hit and run that left one man dead
(Source: WMBF News)
By KFDA Digital | February 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 4:36 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is dead after a hit and run early Saturday morning.

Around 2:55 a.m., Amarillo police officers were dispatched to a man laying on the roadway in the 500 block of N. Pierce Street.

Officers found that the victim, a 27-year-old male, had been struck by an unknown vehicle. The man was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Justice of the Peace Jackson was notified and has ordered an autopsy.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 378-4250 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 Mobile app.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.