Warming trend

Yet another cold night with freezing fog and a few snow flurries. Temperatures will start out in the low teens along with cloudy skies but a light SW wind will allow skies to clear and with the sunshine we will warm into the upper 30s and low 40s. The warm up continues into Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s but the SW winds will be a bit stronger. We have another cold front that will cool us into the mid 40s for Sunday before the 60s return for Monday and Tuesday.