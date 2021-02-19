‘Texas Grid’ does not cover all of Texas, Panhandle in better shape

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While thousands of Texans continue to be without power, most of the panhandle seems to be in better shape.
The United States is divided by three power grids. The Eastern Grid, the Western Grid and the Texas Grid, also refer to as ERCOT.
“Texas by itself is one of the largest consumer of electricity,” said Dr. Joshua Partheepan, assistant professor of systems of engineering at WTAMU. “That’s one of the primary drivers why Texas wanted to become its own utility.”
Although ERCOT is known as the Texas Grid, it does not cover all of Texas.
With the exception of Briscoe, Hall, Childress and Cottle counties, the rest of the Panhandle is part of the Southwest Power Pool or SPP.
“That’s a little confusing for people,” said Wes Reeves, senior media relations representative at Xcel Energy.
While problems affecting many of Texas metro areas are not the same as ours, this week we all faced the same issue.
The extreme weather conditions that drove the demand for power and froze the natural gas supply.
“This is the time a year, generally, when we take some of those units down for maintenance, so there were some units that were offline but we brought many of those units back as possible,” said Reeves. “Our problem was not the power plant. They were weatherized and they’ve been operating, the issue was that the gas supply wasn’t getting there completely. We were getting some gas but not all gas.”
“As our neighbor’s conditions began to deteriorate, those imports we were reliant on began to reduce,” said Lanny Nickell, executive vice president and chief operating officer at SPP.
While thousands of Texans in our area were impacted by rolling outages that lasted up to an hour and a half, in the rest of the state, many continue being in the dark, some even without water.
Dr. Partheepan says the lack of backup is one result of privatizing most of the state power.
“In actuality there are rules and regulations that are in place that you have to maintain a reserve for certain number of days,” said Partheepan. “Those rules and regulations change depending on which state you are so, if they would’ve had those reserves then they would’ve being able to cope with this kind of weather situations.”
When asked if renewable energy sources like wind and solar were in part to blame, both Dr. Partheepan and Reeves agreed that was unfair.
“I think it’s important to remember that wind energy is a growing amount of our supply but normally we’re not counting on a lot of wind,” said Reeves. “We were not predicting a lot of wind and as I understand ERCOT wasn’t either.”
“System operators know this could happen and usually during the winter time you don’t have much wind either,” said Dr. Partheepan. “So they are already accounted for those wind turbines to be iced and low production from the wind turbines, so that’s not something we can throw the blame on. Is basically we were not prepared for in other sector that are supposed to cope with the shortage of wind.”
