The Return of the Sunshine

We’re gearing up for warmer weather and more sunshine in the forecast for our Friday today. Cold, arctic air is slowly retreating out of the area, meaning that the southwest will be the first area to see significant warming compared to what we have seen over the past few days, with cooler temperatures being retained up north. As of right now, southwest winds can help bring in that warmer and drier air, however some low visibility and fog could be possible this morning before that happens. Things are looking quiet in the forecast as we should remain dry throughout the remainder of the 7 day forecast.