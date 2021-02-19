Panhandle Livestock producers financially impacted by winter storm killing calves

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area livestock producers are being financially impacted by the winter storm that is killing calves.
Normally in a year, one to three calves will end up dying on a farm in Wheeler County.
Just in the last week though, the severe conditions from this winter storm have killed seven.
“It breaks your heart when you can’t save their lives, even when you do all you can, you can’t fix it,” said Deedy Zybach, livestock producer in Wheeler.
Zybach says these newborns are possibly dying from pneumonia or frostbite shortly after being born.
“It doesn’t take very long when it’s negative degree wind chill once that calf hits the ground, it doesn’t take long, they just freeze,” said Chandler Bowers, livestock producer in Pampa.
Not only are they having to witness these calves die, their yearly income is being reduced.
Zybach and her staff get paid in September when they sell their calves to auctions.
So, with the loss of so many in such a short time frame, it’s been challenging for them knowing their income will eventually be reduced.
“That’s probably like one months salary for most normal people, for us it’s like once a year we have our income and we sell our calf crop, so what we’ve done is we reduced that by one month to operate on,” said Zybach.
Bowers says every calf that dies is 300 to 400 dollars lost in net income.
“It’s money not in the bank and it’s hard on getting that cow back in cycle most of the time we’ll call her out of the herd and you move on to the next year,” said Bowers.
Over the last five days, Bowers and his staff have been coming out to a small pasture every two hours to see if any heffers are going into labor.
If they are, they’ll immediately take them out and bring them to a warmer location to give birth.
Once that cow delivers her baby, they’ll put that calf under these heating lamps until they completely warm-up.
This whole heating process can take from 30 minutes to a few hours.
Zybach says her staff will take these calves inside their house and put them on dog beds and dry them with a blow dryer and towel.
At one point they had three calves in their house at once. and she this whole process has become exhausting.
“Once you do go to sleep and you’re exhausted, then you have to get up and check and when you get in, it takes you a while to get back to sleep and then you have to get back up and go again, so your pretty sleep deprived and tired,” said Zybach.
“Keep faith in the man upstairs and look forward to brighter days,” said Bowers.
