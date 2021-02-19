Panhandle down about 30% in natural gas production

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle has lost about 30 percent of natural gas production due to the cold weather.
Panhandle oil and gas producers are facing similar issues as producers in the Permian Basin are limited on natural gas supplies since the cold weather is forcing some companies to curb production.
Production in the Panhandle has been facing limited supplies of natural gas because the liquid elements have frozen and transportation of the gas has been restricted from the cold weather.
“It’s actually, it’s been very tough in the field especially since all the weather hit. We operate quite a few wells and I’m in constant contact with other producers and we’re all in the same boat on this. Really anything with mechanics, compressors, you really have to take a prudence approach and shut those things down,” said RJ Cree, president of OilWell Operators.
Two issues the Panhandle is facing right now is natural gas as a fuel source for electric power generation and then as a source for home and heating.
“Panhandle producers are more accustom to producing in that kind of weather. But again, all the things have to be kind of working at the same time. And the processing facilities in the Panhandle ran into some issues as well. So, even if you’re able to get gas out of the ground, if you can’t get it to the processing facility and then move it on down the line, then you’re sort of in the same boat,” said Karr Ingham, petroleum economist for Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.
“The Permian, I spoke to some operators out there, they’ve been hit just as hard. Nobody in Texas for the most part winterizes their wells because of the expense and quite honestly, we just don’t get this kind of weather that often. It renders a lot of wells on economic which then if you’ve got to winterize them, you’re not going to produce anything. So, that’s a business decision we have to make,” said Cree.
This morning, Cree’s company tried to turn their wells back on but the compressors were frozen. So, he suspects it to be flowing Sunday at the latest.
One of his midstream companies (a gas transport company) said they may not be taking gas until Sunday.
Atmos Energy is monitoring their natural gas supplies and say right now they have a steady supply of natural gas.
They are still asking people to conserve energy by reducing their time spent using natural gas appliances.
“Just with a lot of uncertainties with supplies, you know, can change at any point, but like I said, we’ve been doing a very good job as a company with communicating and haven’t experienced any issues reported to this date,” said Michael Gonzales, public affairs manager for Atmos Energy.
“We’ve been the beneficiary of what these local entities have done and it very easily could have been otherwise with these extraordinary demands for power and kind of this double hit to demand for natural gas,” said Ingham.
Ingham says we’re still in the thick of the problem in terms of the power grids, but is only a temporary problem once operators start up production again.
