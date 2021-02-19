Hutchinson County deputy injured during an arrest

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Hutchinson County deputy was injured after a chase early this morning.
Officials said a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop at 2:23 a.m. on a Chevrolet pickup.
The driver, identified as Rudy Pena Jr., failed to stop and the deputy pursued the vehicle, with another deputy and Borger PD officers responding to assist.
Officials said Pena was arrested after coming to a stop near his home.
Shortly after he was arrested, Pena evaded on foot.
During the following pursuit, a deputy was injured while arresting Pena the second time.
The injured deputy was taken to Golden Plains Hospital for treatment.
Officials said Pena was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle, driving while license invalid and escape from custody.
