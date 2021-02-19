GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares future warm temperatures after ‘grueling’ weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week has been a grueling week of weather, while I was shooting, it was only 15 degrees.
This weather has been one of the coldest weeks I have ever seen and I’ve been at this for about 40 years.
This has been the most frigid stretch of weather our area has experienced in a long time.
At Frank Phillips college this week, there was frost on the inside of the building.
Amarillo has been below freezing for more than a week straight. And for some in the northeast, or like 10 or 11 straight days.
Included in this long duration cold wave has been three days with temperatures dipping below zero.
The coldest being minus 11 for Amarillo, which was our coldest day in 35 years.
Shelters and warming stations have been running at record occupancy.
It’s also snowing daily for about a week.
With several rounds of snow these past few days, the storm has added more than 12 inches to our yearly total, including the heavy bursts of seven inches, Tuesday evening.
For the season, we now stand more than 27 inches which is above normal for the first season in six years, and the snowiest winter we’ve had in a long time.
Many people including myself, have also experienced power outages, which complicates things.
The massiveness and extreme magnitude of this Arctic event has brought some different complications than we’re used to, with winter storms.
With so much of Texas and the surrounding region entrenched in Arctic air.
Electrical power is having to be rationed and allocated to meet the need.
The result is the discomfort of going without power for a while and in some cases, several hours or even a day or more.
Although, it is not a new issue to our area in winter, because of the long duration of this bitterly cold wave, many more residents than usual are dealing with frozen water pipes.
Just another inconvenience, and repercussion of a winter blast of this caliber.
Here’s what I’ve been leading up to about the cold arctic airmass, is that it’s starting to retreat tomorrow.
It pulls out, temperatures will warm above freezing for the first time in over a week, by the weekend we’re looking at temperatures 50s, even 60 on Saturday and even a 70 degree possible next week.
