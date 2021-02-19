Clovis police arrest 2 suspects after beating man with pistol

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police arrested two suspects after a man was found with head injuries who believed to be beaten with a pistol.
On Thursday, Feb. 18, around 5:00 a.m. the Clovis Police Department responded to a residence near Mora Street for a call of door knockers.
When officers arrived into the area, they located a 25-year-old man in the area with head injuries.
The man was then taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he was checked and treated for a laceration to the forehead area.
The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit was contacted and a Detective responded to begin an investigation into a report that the man had been possibly beaten with a pistol.
The detective arrived to meet with the man and learned a suspect identified as 45-year-old Manual Lopez had been reported to have beat the man with what he believed to be a pistol.
The man also reported seeing Lopez holding a pistol at one point when the beating briefly stopped.
The victim said he heard a woman inside the home screaming and he saw Manuel hitting the woman also.
He believed the woman to be Lopez’s girlfriend and he was concerned for her safety.
Officers responded near Mora where they attempted to contact the owners of the home with no success.
A search warrant was prepared for the home and the Clovis Police Department SWAT Team was called out to assist with the report of firearms being involved with this incident.
Manuel Lopez made contact with the Police Department shortly after the arrival of the SWAT Team and peacefully exited the home.
Manuel Lopez was found to have a cut on his right hand and a woman inside the home was identified as 33-year-old Antoinette Zamora was also in the house with injuries to her head.
Zamora was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries and released.
Zamora was placed under arrest on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
A search warrant was completed and served on the home. A stolen firearm was found inside the home along with other evidence.
Manuel Lopez was placed under arrest for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence and possession of a stolen firearm.
The Clovis Police Department requests that any person having information relative to this investigation, to call (575) 769-1921.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.