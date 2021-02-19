City of Amarillo to resume normal operations Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will resume normal operations Monday after closing this week in order to help conserve energy.
The Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center will open at normal times on Monday. You can see the clinic’s schedule and vaccine availability here.
The COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Center will also reopen Monday, Feb. 22.
“Many residents and businesses in the Amarillo community responded to the need to conserve energy this week, and it definitely made a difference,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “This was a unique weather event across the state and region. Fortunately, the people of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle come together during times of adversity. The inclement weather and the response of our community is another example of that.”
Other city facilities resuming operations Monday include the Charles E. Warford Activity Center, all Amarillo Public Libraries and the Simms Municipal Building. Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare will also be open.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.