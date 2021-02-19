City of Amarillo to consider financial incentives for dairy company to build $88 million manufacturing plant

City of Amarillo to consider financial incentives for dairy company to build $88 million manufacturing plant
This map shows the land that would be purchased by the AEDC if approved.
By Kaitlin Johnson and Kevin Welch | February 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 5:18 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city will consider financial incentives for a dairy company that markets Hispanic products, including cheeses, to build an $88 million manufacturing plant in south Amarillo.

Cacique Food would be located near Farmers Avenue and South Georgia Street where the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation is developing a new business park. The park has access to BNSF rails and Loop 335.

The city council has scheduled a hearing for late March.

The site would be 55 acres. The building would be about 180,000 square feet. It would cost about $52 million with equipment costing $36 million.

The AEDC board will have to consider an agreement and then the city council would.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.