Bestselling author to speak for WT’S Distinguished Lecture Series

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M will host author Erik Qualman for their annual Distinguished Lecture Series on Tuesday.
The bestselling author will speak on “The Power of Focus: Stepping Into Your Story” at 6:00 p.m. February 23 via Zoom.
Qualman often speaks on digital leadership and his business books are used in more than 200 universities.
“Erik Qualman has written a lot of books on the new digital age and how communications needs to evolve with it,” said Mason Curry, senior public relations/advertising major. “He’s also written about how now more than ever we have to be careful with what we post on the internet and how that can affect our lives, particularly when we search for jobs.”
Those interested can register for the lecture online.
