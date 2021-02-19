Amarillo teens help community by shoveling snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While most of us are trying to stay warm inside, two local teenagers are out in the elements helping their neighbors.
At just 14 and 16 years old, these siblings have learned the importance of helping others.
Their family moved to Amarillo from Fort Worth two years ago and since then have made an effort to get to know their community.
They tell me they are still not used to the snow and usually stick to raking their neighbor’s leaves, but with this winter storm, they decided to trade their rakes for snow shovels.
“We shoveled two driveways on Monday. That was just really starting it out. there was an old retired veteran who needed some help, he was going to the doctor, so we did that for him,” said 16-year-old, Gregory Rosas.
Their mother posted about their efforts on social media and since then they have been pretty busy working on a couple of homes every day.
“Yesterday we probably started our first one at 10:30 and we probably wrapped our last one at 7:30,” said 14-year-old,Garrison Rosas.
Today they began working on their first house around noon and still had around three others that they were planning to go too.
They say they have tried to work as long as the weather permits. In fact, it was snowing when they were working on one house earlier today.
So far, some people have been paying them, but others are just giving what they can.
“This one lady after we finished, she gave us some potato soup and chili and some water and crackers. Another lady gave us some Gatorade and water, some lady gave us coffee. I’m just glad some people just want to help some guys get their snow gone,” said Gregory.
They say it is not about the money as much as it is about helping others.
However, those earned dollars will help them out.
“Paying for my baseball lessons and just wanted to keep some in savings,” said Garrison.
They say it may not seem like much, but they feel proud of the work they have been doing.
Knowing they have been helping people do something as simple as grabbing their mail or even make it to a doctors appointment.
