Amarillo church a ‘total loss’ after fire destroys building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews battled a fire at a church in southeast Amarillo last night.
The Community of Christ Church, located near S. Manhattan Street and Interstate 40, was consumed by flames by the time firefighters made it to the scene at 10:38 p.m. on Thursday.
Officials said eight AFD units responded.
The fire was so severe, officials said crews were unable to enter the building and had to extinguish from the outside.
Crews brought the fire under control, but remained on scene throughout the night.
AFD officials said the building sustained a significant amount of damage and is believe to be a total loss.
No injuries were reported.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded and have yet to determine a cause for the fire at this time.
