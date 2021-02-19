Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare responds to calls during recent weathers

“The safety of animals and the public are the top priorities at Amarillo Animal Management &Welfare,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “The weather in Amarillo can be dangerous for animals left outside, especially during the winter months. AAMW officers responding to welfare calls were focused on helping residents, if at all possible, regarding any type of animal welfare issues. It important for the community to understand that if pets are left outside for any amount of time, that by City of Amarillo ordinance, they must have access to water and food and they must have a dry, clean and draft-free shelter large enough to protect them from the elements.”