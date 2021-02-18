Warming up, drying out

While we likely won’t see all of our snow melt today, the trend to warmer temperatures is kicking into gear. Thursday will stay below freezing with a high around the mid-20s, with relatively calm winds. Some freezing fog may be a possibility in the early morning hours, leading to slick conditions and limited visibility, but as we go throughout the day, skies will gradually clear. All of this sets the stage for temperatures to reach above freezing for the first time in over a week by Friday, with highs reaching into the 50s-60s for the weekend. As of right now the remainder of the forecast remains dry.