Southwest Power Pool no longer under energy emergency alert, conservation needed until Saturday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Southwest Power Pool is no longer under an energy emergency alert.
However, customers are asked to continue to conserve energy until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. This is due to continuing high loads and other implications of the severe cold weather.
Although grid conditions have improved, SPP anticipates load and generation fluctuation over the next 48 hours.
To help conserve energy until Saturday night, community members are requested to do the following:
- Turning down thermostats to at least 68 degrees
- Businesses should minimize energy usage as much as possible
- Lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees.
- Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights not in use.
- Reduce shower time and avoid baths
- Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher for the next few days.
- When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.
- Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning.
- Avoid using your natural gas fireplace, if possible.
- If you have a pool, do not use your pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.
