Sod Poodles announce 2021 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced their 2021 season today.
The season includes 120 regular-season games, with 60 at home and 60 on the road.
The 2021 season will be May 4 to September 19, and begins on the road with a rematch against the Tulsa Drillers
Fans can attend the season home opener against the Midland RockHounds at Hodgetown Stadium on Tuesday, May 18.
“We couldn’t be more excited to announce to our community, the best fans in baseball, that the wait is over and Sod Poodles baseball is officially coming back to Hodgetown this May,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “The 2019 season was the storybook year we all dreamt about and now it’s time to create new memories and see the future Major League stars of our new MLB affiliate team, the Arizona Diamondbacks.”
View the full schedule on the Sod Poodles website.
