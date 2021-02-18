Sod Poodles announce 2021 season

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce to our community, the best fans in baseball, that the wait is over and Sod Poodles baseball is officially coming back to Hodgetown this May,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “The 2019 season was the storybook year we all dreamt about and now it’s time to create new memories and see the future Major League stars of our new MLB affiliate team, the Arizona Diamondbacks.”