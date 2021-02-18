Severe weather impacts food distribution

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today marks the second consecutive food distribution Catholic Charities had to cancel due to weather.
On a normal Wednesday, these distributions serve over 200 people.
“We really didn’t want to put clients, staff and volunteers in harms way,” Jeff Gulde, executive director of Catholic Charities.
Although weather conditions have not yet impacted the organization’s food supply, the closures prevented them from picking up some of the free items they get from the High Plains Food Bank.
“Is nice to have more time to get ready,” said Gulde. “I guess depending on how many people will show up tomorrow, we expect to be prepared but if we have a large rush, we may experience delays later on in the day.”
Another organization that had to close for days is Amarillo’s Meals on Wheels.
“We have a lot of people that have dementia and Alzheimer’s and your know, they just don’t really understand why we’re not there,” said Susie Akers, executive director of Meals on Wheels.
A few weeks ago, they delivered two sets of what they call “snow bags” filled with non-perishable food to all their 330 clients.
“We almost always have a storm sometime during the winter that we can’t get to them,” said Akers.
The snow and road conditions also kept High Plains Food Bank closed today.
With the exception of yesterday, the food bank says pick-ups and deliveries were not affected.
According to their Executive Director, they are now working to distribute double loads later in the week to make up for Monday.
“When something like this happens, we make plans as quickly and feasibly as possible to make double runs to our partners in the panhandle to help catch up,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank. “We’ve moved all of our senior box distribution, which are in-person outside distributions to next week, where it will be warmer and safety for the cold and the weather won’t be an issue.”
As of now, the organizations and the food pantry expect to open tomorrow.
They ask for those in the community who can to volunteer their time.
