Preparation key for those depending on oxygen tanks during power outages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Power outages in the area have caused concern among those who rely on electric oxygen machines to breathe.
Randol Barnhill is a 59-year-old Amarillo resident with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
He uses his oxygen concentrator all day and all night. He says it was seven in the morning when the power went off and he was still sleeping.
“I was unprepared, I didn’t know it was going off. I woke up and all of a sudden, the house is quiet, my oxygen is turned off and then I start panicking because I am worried about myself and my health you know,” said Barnhill.
He says his wife went looking for his battery powered concentrator but, it was harder to find given the house was dark.
“Now you are breathing heavy because you are panicked and made yourself scared you know,” said Barnhill.
For him, the hard part is you just don’t know when to expect the outage or how long it will last.
“If the battery starts going low on that and the power is still out, I may have to go sit in the car and turn the heater on in the car because I can plug it in the car and use it,” said Barnhill.
He says he is saving up for a portable generator but given he is recently retired on disability he needs to first adjust to his income change.
Barnhill is just one of thousands of area residents in this situation.
“We have about 15 hundred patients in Amarillo. I think we have taken care of 250 who’s power was out around the area and luckily, we were able to reach them all at a reasonable time and today we did the same thing,” said Josh Britten, owner of BritKare Home Medical.
He says these portable tanks are usually used for going out to run errands and usually last from two to six hours.
The issue is when that tank runs out.
Xcel energy does have a document you can have signed by your doctor that puts you in a priority category for restoring power. Anyone who would like to be on that list can call customer service to receive the form.
“Now when it comes to the controlled outages there is nothing, we can do about hat because that is an emergency situation where we are trying to preserve the grid,” said Wes Reeves, Senior Media Relations Representative for Xcel Energy.
However, for example in case several power lines are hit by a tree and are down, reeves says they will use those documents to determine what area is serviced first.
Reeves adds the key here is to prepare as much as possible, have a battery or generator to keep your oxygen machine going and make sure your oxygen tank is full.
