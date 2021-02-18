The Long Awaited Warming Trend Begins Tomorrow According To Doppler Dave

This long duration cold wave is still intact today with temperatures only rising into the 20s and another round of light snow. Skies will clear for awhile by evening, but temperatures are expected to dip back to between 10 and 15 degrees for the overnight hours. After a frigid start tomorrow, we will finally see this mass of Arctic air become dislodged and begin moving away from the area. SW winds will help to push the cold air to the east and replace it with temperatures in the 40s - our first day to exceed the freezing mark in over a week.