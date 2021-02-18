Guymon Coffee Memorial Blood Center emergency need for blood donation

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Guymon Coffee Memorial Blood Center is experiencing an emergency need for platelet donors, due to the ongoing winter storms.
Platelets are needed everyday by cancer patients and trauma victims, and can only be kept on the shelf for five days, meaning the winter storm has wiped out the supply of this lifesaving product.
Call (806) 358-4563 or visit here to make your platelet appointment.
Donors also have a chance to win a new 2021 Subaru Outback or a $2,000 prize drawing.
Blood donations will take place at the Golden Mesa Casino on Saturday, Feb. 20 from noon to 6:00 p.m.
To make a blood donation appointment, visit here.
Walk-ins are welcome.
