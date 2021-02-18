Crews working to repair water mains on Wolflin Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working on two water main projects on Wolflin Avenue today.
According to the City of Amarillo, one project requires the road closure on Wolflin Avenue from Hayden Street to Ong Street. Those repairs are expected to be complete by 5:00 p.m. Feb. 18.
Customers impacted by that project include the odd and even numbered homes of the 1100 to the 1200 block of Southwest 20th Avenue.
Roads will be reopened when the repair is complete.
The other project is near the intersection of Wolflin Avenue and Virginia Street. That project requires the closure of westbound traffic on Wolflin Avenue in the area.
Repairs are expected to be complete by Friday, Feb. 19.
No customer will be without water service while crews complete this project.
