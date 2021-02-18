Code Blue Warming Station going into longest activation period tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Code Blue Warming Station is going into their longest activation period they’ve ever had, housing people for a tenth night in a row.
The non-profit housed a record 105 people last night and they expect tonight’s number similar.
“We still have more to come. It doesn’t look like we’ll be able to not open until maybe this weekend. So, we’ve got definitely a few more nights. And then it looks like the first part of next week, we’ll be back at it again... It’s been very intense to see the high level of need in our community and then also just have it back-to-back not very many breaks in-between,” Virginia Williams Trice, executive director for Amarillo Housing First.
On average, the non-profit provides shelter for around 60 people when they are open.
Since there were so many people, they had to expand where they normally keep everyone, so the overflow of individuals stayed in their lobby and food distribution area.
“Last night we had blowing snow. We actually opened the door last night an hour in a half early at 5:30 p.m. before our normal advertised time of 7:00 p.m. just because it was blowing snow out there and we already had 50 people standing outside to come in,” said Williams Trice.
The non-profit is asking for donations like plastic spoons and forks, heavy winter gear and blankets as they are running low on these supplies from last night.
There is also a full list of their needs on their Facebook page here.
“It was just kind of like; I cannot believe that much was consumed in just one night. Because we thought that we had you know, built up a pretty good supply of items that we needed and it just went so fast,” said Williams Trice.
“The best thing about Code Blue is we accept any and everybody, whoever you are, you’re welcome to come in and we just treat everybody the same. And I think that’s what’s important,” said Cheri Cooper, clinical psychologist for Amarillo Housing First.
Once individuals leave in the morning, they receive winter gear and access to day-time resources.
“Virginia works around the clock. We work for Amarillo Housing First during the day, which means we’re helping everybody get their ID’s and all these different things that they need to help them get off the street. We also have street clients which we’re helping and then those that we also don’t have homes, so we take them food,” said Cooper.
Code Blue Warming Station would also appreciate any monetary donations especially right now to help pay for their increased utility bills as their heaters have been running non-stop during this cold weather.
To make a monetary or supply donation, visit their Facebook page.
