Clovis police arrested man wanted for murder

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department arrested a man who is wanted for murder in Fort Worth, according to officials.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, officials received information that a man who is wanted for murder was possibly in the area.
Two Agents from the United States Marshal Service responded to Clovis where they met with Detectives from the Special Operations Unit to begin an attempt to locate 32-year-old Tranell Pleasant who was wanted in Ft. Worth for murder.
Information had led the officers to the Econo Lodge near Mabry Drive, where they were able to determine a room was possibly being occupied by Tranell Pleasant.
The room was rented in a different name but investigators found the room had been paid for by a woman known to be in the company of Pleasant.
Detectives began setting up to watch the room, and in the process of setting up, Pleasant and the woman companion then exited the room.
Upon seeing officers, Pleasant ran in an attempt to escape capture.
After a short foot pursuit, Tranell Pleasant was captured across the street from the motel.
Tranell Pleasant was then taken into custody and charged in the Magistrate Court as a fugitive from justice pending extradition to Texas for the murder charge.
Tranell Pleasant was also charged with trafficking a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, eluding or obstructing police.
