Atmos Energy continues to urge energy conservation, natural gas constrained

AMARILLO AND CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - As energy demands remain high due to the extreme weather, suppliers will continue to experience challenges with supply and delivery that limit the amount of natural gas Atmos Energy can deliver to its customers.
Even when it the weather begins to warm, and more supplies are produced, it is important that all residents and businesses continue to be cautious to conserve energy.
These natural gas supply constraints may lead to service outages for some Atmos Energy customers.
If service is interrupted, restoration may take more time.
Once the supply is restored, Atmos Energy technicians will need to visit each home to safely restore gas service.
Atmos Energy urges all residents and businesses to continue to conserve energy to help maintain service for our most critical human needs customers.
Those who experience an electrical outage may turn off the furnace.
One of the easiest ways may be to turn it off at the thermostat.
Then, after the power comes back on, wait 10 to 15 minutes before restarting the furnace.
This may help the natural gas system adjust to a sudden increase in usage.
Atmos Energy reminds customers to heed the guidance of local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area.
